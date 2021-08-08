YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Aug 8: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in the city in connection with a human trafficking case involving a group of Bangladeshi nationals and recovered incriminating documents, the agency said on Sunday.

    NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru

    The investigation agency on Saturday raided two places linked to a person, who is suspected to be involved in making fake ID proof for Bangladeshi traffickers here, the NIA said in a statement.

    "During the searches various incriminating documents, six digital devices including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized," it said.

    The case pertains to a Bangladeshi woman, who was allegedly trafficked to India by a gang under the pretext of offering her a job and was forced into prostitution.

    She was then raped and brutalised for not following the instructions of her traffickers in May, and the whole act was recorded by one of the accused. Based on the video clip, which had gone viral, and a tip-off from their counterpart in Bangladesh, the accused were traced and arrested by the Bengaluru police.

