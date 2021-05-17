Why has the Lankan MP’s links to Kasargod come under the ambit of the Indian agencies

NIA raids in Madurai following incriminating Facebook post by Islamist

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: The National Investigation Agency raided four places in Madurai, Tamil Nadu over an incriminating Facebook post by Mohammad Iqbal an extremist advocating ideology of ISIS and Hizb- Ut- Tahrir, a fundamentalist organisation.

Investigation revealed that the posts on the Facebook page "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" was uploaded by accused Md.Iqbal for denigrating a particular community. The posts were designed to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The searches were conducted at Kazimar Street, K. Pudur, Pethaniyapuram & Mehaboob Palayam in Madurai. During the search, sixteen digital devices including Laptop, Hard Disks, Mobile Phones, Memory cards, SIMs, Pen drive and many incriminating books / pamphlets / documents have been recovered.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 8:37 [IST]