YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA raids at former MLA’s son’s house in Ullal in connection with suspected ISIS case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 04: Officials of the National Investigation Agency raided the residence of of the son of former MLA B M on Wednesday in Ullal. The raids are in connection with a suspected ISIS case.

    NIA raids at former MLA’s son’s house in Ulla in connection with suspected ISIS case

    The raids were conducted on the suspicion that the family of Idinabba's son, B M Basha has links with the Islamic State. The agency suspects that Basha's daughter had gone missing from Kerala and may have joined the ISIS. The raids were led by the Director and Inspector General of the NIA.

    It is suspected that the family of Basha had subscribed to YouTube channels pertaining to the ISIS. It has also been alleged that they had a soft corner for the outfit.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency isis

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X