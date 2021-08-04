NIA raids at former MLA’s son’s house in Ullal in connection with suspected ISIS case

New Delhi, Aug 04: Officials of the National Investigation Agency raided the residence of of the son of former MLA B M on Wednesday in Ullal. The raids are in connection with a suspected ISIS case.

The raids were conducted on the suspicion that the family of Idinabba's son, B M Basha has links with the Islamic State. The agency suspects that Basha's daughter had gone missing from Kerala and may have joined the ISIS. The raids were led by the Director and Inspector General of the NIA.

It is suspected that the family of Basha had subscribed to YouTube channels pertaining to the ISIS. It has also been alleged that they had a soft corner for the outfit.