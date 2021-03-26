NIA raids 3 locations in Bengal, Jharkhand in connection with Nimtita Railway Station bomb blast case

In Mansukh Hiran death case, NIA says yet to receive papers from ATS

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at three locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the Nimtita Railway Station bomb case.

The case was originally registered in February in Murshidabad after a bomb blast occurred at the Nimtita Railway Station. In the incident 27 persons including Jakir Hossain, a minister in the West Bengal government was injured.

The NIA said that during the searches several incriminating documents and electronics have been seized.