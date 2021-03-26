YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA raids 3 locations in Bengal, Jharkhand in connection with Nimtita Railway Station bomb blast case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at three locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the Nimtita Railway Station bomb case.

    NIA raids 3 locations in Bengal, Jharkhand in connection with Nimtita Railway Station bomb blast case

    The case was originally registered in February in Murshidabad after a bomb blast occurred at the Nimtita Railway Station. In the incident 27 persons including Jakir Hossain, a minister in the West Bengal government was injured.

    NIA to probe Nimita Railway Station blast case in which TMC minister was injuredNIA to probe Nimita Railway Station blast case in which TMC minister was injured

    The NIA said that during the searches several incriminating documents and electronics have been seized.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency west bengal

    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X