For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
NIA raids 3 locations in Bengal, Jharkhand in connection with Nimtita Railway Station bomb blast case
India
New Delhi, Mar 26: The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at three locations in West Bengal and Jharkhand in connection with the Nimtita Railway Station bomb case.
The case was originally registered in February in Murshidabad after a bomb blast occurred at the Nimtita Railway Station. In the incident 27 persons including Jakir Hossain, a minister in the West Bengal government was injured.
NIA to probe Nimita Railway Station blast case in which TMC minister was injured
The NIA said that during the searches several incriminating documents and electronics have been seized.