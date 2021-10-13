NIA raids 20 locations in South India in connection with massive naxal conspiracy case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 13: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at multiple locations in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with a naxalite related case.

Searches were conducted in 20 locations at the premises of the naxalites. 12 locations in Tamil Nadu-Chennai, Coimbatore, Theni, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Kanyakumari, and Krishnagiri were carried out.

Raids were conducted in three locations in Kerala in the districts of Wayanad, Thrissur, and Kannur, and five locations in Karnataka in the districts of Chikmagalur, Udupi and Shimoga, Karnataka.

The case was originally registered at Edakkara, Malappuram, Kerala and was re- registered by NIA. The case relates to a conspiracy hatched by the members of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist Organisation for conducting training camp, arms training, flag hoisting and celebrations for formation day of CPI (Maoist) during the last week of September 2016 in the Nilambur forest area and also for engaging in anti-national activities, threatening the unity, integrity and security of India.

After investigation by the State Police, 5 accused persons namely, Kalidas, Danish, Rajan Chittilapilly, Dinesh D H and T K Rajeevan were charge-sheeted.

During searches conducted, digital devices including mobile phones, SIM cards, pen drives, documents including books, manifesto, pamphlets and other incriminating materials were recovered.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 8:32 [IST]