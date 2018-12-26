NIA raids 16 places in Delhi, UP; busts new ISIS terror module 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'

New Delhi, Dec 26: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), is conducting searches at 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module. The module has styled itself as 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'.

The raids are being carried out in collaboration with the Anti Terror Squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the special cell of the Delhi Police. 5 persons have been arrested so far.

In a similar incident, NIA had last wek arrested a co-conspirator in an Islamic State related case. Mohammad Sulaiman, a resident of Ambethkar Nagar, Pattukkottai Taluka, Adirampattinam, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu was picked up by the NIA.

One person named Shajahan was arrested on July 1 2017 at IGI Airport, New Delhi on his deportation by the Turkish authorities in connection with his involvement in ISIS activities. Another accused named Mohd. Mustafa was arrested from Chennai, on 12.07.2017.

The ministry of home affairs in December 2017 had said that the NIA along with state security agencies arrested 103 accused in cases against ISIS cadres/sympathisers, maximum number of people being from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 103 arrests, 17 were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, 16 each from Maharashtra and Telangana, 14 from Kerala, 8 from Karnataka, 6 from Madhya Pradesh, 5 each from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, 4 each from Uttrakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat, 2 from Bihar and 1 each from Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.