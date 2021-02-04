NIA nets key naxalite involved in killing of 4 policemen at Jharkhand

New Delhi, Feb 04: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused in connection with the killing of a police personnel in Latehar, Jharkhand.

The NIA arrested Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, aged 34, who is said to have a close nexus with the CPI (Maoist) leadership, who were involved in the killing of 4 police personnel by the cadres of the outfit.

The case pertains to the attack on a police patrolling party by the naxalites on November 22 2019 at Lukaiya More in District Latehar. 4 police personnel were martyred and their arms and ammunition were looted. The state police had earlier arrested and chargesheeted 6 persons.

After taking over the probe, the NIA conducted searches at several places and during the operation, the premises of Singh was raided and Rs 2.64 crore was recovered. It was also revealed that a day before the incident, Singh had met Ravindra Ghanjhu Regional Committee Member of CPI (Maoist) at Bearjanga forest, and had provided him money for the attack.