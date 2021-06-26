NIA nets absconding accused from Malda in fake currency case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 26: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an accused in connection with the Bangalore fake currency case. The accused has been identified as Jahiruddin S K.

The case was registered following the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 6,84,000. The notes seized were of the Rs 2,000 denomination.

Investigation has revealed that absconding accused Jahiruddin SK is a close aide of arrested accused persons Abdul Kadir and Sabiruddin who had procured FICN from their associates in Bangladesh and supplied the same to their other associates in India for circulation in various parts of the country.

Jahiruddin was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Malda seeking transit warrant to produce him before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.