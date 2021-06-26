YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA nets absconding accused from Malda in fake currency case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an accused in connection with the Bangalore fake currency case. The accused has been identified as Jahiruddin S K.

    The case was registered following the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 6,84,000. The notes seized were of the Rs 2,000 denomination.

    NIA nets absconding accused from Malda in fake currency case
    Representational Image

    Investigation has revealed that absconding accused Jahiruddin SK is a close aide of arrested accused persons Abdul Kadir and Sabiruddin who had procured FICN from their associates in Bangladesh and supplied the same to their other associates in India for circulation in various parts of the country.

    Jahiruddin was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Malda seeking transit warrant to produce him before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru.

    More FAKE CURRENCY News  

    Read more about:

    fake currency national investigation agency

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X