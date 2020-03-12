  • search
    NIA files chargesheet against 9 in Tarn Taran blast case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 9 persons in connection with the Tarn Taran blast case. The chargesheet was filed before a special NIA court at Mohali, Punjab.

    The case relates to a powerful explosion that took place in a vacant plot at the outskirts of village Pandori Gola, District Tarn Taran, Punjab on September 4 2019, resulting in death of 2 persons and grievous injuries to one other, who were engaged in digging a pit to retrieve concealed explosives.

    NIA files chargesheet against 9 in Tarn Taran blast case
    File Photo

    It was found that accused persons were radicalised pro- Khalistan youths who had formed a terrorist gang under the leadership of absconding accused Bikramjit Singh Panjwar.

    The members of terrorist gang carried out secessionist activities on ground as well as on social media to instigate the members of Sikh community to agitate for the secession of Punjab from the Union of India.

    Absconding accused from abroad may have planned Tarn Taran blast

    The terrorist gang chose targets for attack with a view to promote enmity between people of different communities, to create unrest and disturb social and religious harmony and there by endangering the maintenance of public peace and order in Punjab. They also illegally procured explosive substances, prepared and tested crude bombs to carry out terrorist acts in Punjab. Accused had, lately, planned to target one dera at Muradpura, Tarn Taran.

    In this regard they held a series of secret meetings and had finally chosen the date of the attack. To this end accused Harjit Singh, Gurjant Singh and deceased accused Vikram Singh @ Vicky and Harpreet Singh @ Happy were retrieving the buried explosives when the explosion took place.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 7:43 [IST]
