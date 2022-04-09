NIA cracks down heavily on TRF, the outfit targeting Kashmiri Pandits, minorities in J&K

New Delhi, Apr 09: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at 11 locations in Kashmir in connection with a case of The Resistence Front recruiting, motivating the youths of the Union Territory to carried out violent acts of Jihad.

The NIA raided 6 locations in district Srinagar, 2 in Baramulla, 1 in Awantipora, 1 in Budgam and 1 in Kulgam.

The case on hand relates to the activities of the The Resistence Front a frontal organisation of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The NIA said that the self-styled commander of the outfit, Sajjad Gul has been radicalising and motivating the youth of J&K to undertake violent activities. He along with his handlers in Pakistan have been recruiting youth and conducting reconnaissance of pre-determined targets apart from coordinating and transporting weapons.

In another development the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against to TRF operatives. The case relates to the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device from one Nadeem ul-Haq from Bhatindi, Jammu. He at the behest of his Pakistan based handler had attempted to carry out a blast in a public place in Jammu. Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy hatched by the Pakistani handlers of TRF, involved in recruitment and planning to activate a significant number of radicalized youth through social media platforms to target security personnel and public places with an intention to wage war against government of India, the NIA said.

Ever since the inception of the The Resistence Front, it has been notorious for targeting civilians.

Officials tell OneIndia that the primary motive of the outfit is to target the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year it was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo.

In the first incident, terrorists fired at a chemist, M L Bindro at the Iqbal Park area of Srinagar. He succumbed on the way to hospital. The incident took place at around 7 pm.

Releasing a statement after the attacks, spokesperson for The Resistance Front, Umar Wani said that the group had carried out three targeted attacks in North Kashmir. He said that Bindro was killed because he was an RSS worker.

In the second attack the TRF killed one Virender Paswan. The outfit termed him as a non-local informer of the Intelligence Bureau. The third attack was on Shafi Lone, whom the TRF termed as an informer.

The attack took place at the Shahgund area of Hajin in Bandipora district.

In its statement, the TRF said that it would continue with attacks on RSS workers and non-local informers. We will continue with the attacks and strike fear in the hearts of these people the statement also read.

Investigations by the police are underway and a search has been launched for the terrorists. Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot and has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace."

The TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba which was formed last year. The TRF has largely local terrorists and since the day of its formation, it has targeted Hindus and people which it thinks are informers of the police. An official tells OneIndia that the intention is to drive fear into the minds of the people. The TRF has specifically targeted Hindus and those in support of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the officer also said.

Saturday, April 9, 2022, 11:26 [IST]