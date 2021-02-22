YouTube
    NIA court sentences two fake currency racketeers to six years in jail

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has rented two persons to six years in jail in connection with a fake currency case.

    Earlier the court had convicted three persons-Mohammad Sajjad Ali, M G Raqhgu and Abdul Kador to six years imprisonment and fine. The latest order of the NIA sentenced Gangadhar Kholkar and Sabiruddin.

    NIA court sentences two fake currency racketeers to six years in jail
    The case was registered in Bengaluru after fake currency having the face value of Rs 6,84,000 in the denomination of Rs 2,000 was seized in 2018.

    Top logistic provider of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested by NIA

    The probe revealed the involvement of four more persons including three suppliers in Malda, West Bengal. After investigation, the NIA filed chargesheets against seven persons. The trial is continuing against two more accused persons, Vanitha and Vijaya.

