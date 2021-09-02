NIA court frames charges against 8 Khalistan terrorists for killing Shaurya Chakra awardee

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 02: A special court of the National Investigation Agency has framed charges against 8 terrorists of the Khalistan Liberation Force in connection with the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra Awardee.

    Charges have been framed against Sukhraj Singh, RavinderSingh, Akashdeep Arora, Jagroop Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Inderjit Singh and Sukhmeet Pal Singh.

    The case relates to the killing of Balwinder Singh on October 16 2020 at his residence in Bhikhiwind, District Tarn Taran, Punjab by two unidentified persons.

    Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused were part of the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based leadership of proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force for assassinating Singh who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his brave fight against terrorists at the peak of militancy in Punjab.

    KLF chief Lakhvir Singh Rode and his Canada based deputy Sunny Toronto had tasked Sukhmeet Pal Singh, a gangster turned terrorist to arrange shooters and execute the plan.

    Bhikariwal had instructed Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh to undertake the killing of Singh. Inderjit Singh was involved in the reconnaissance of the target. After investigation, NIA had filed a chargesheet, against the above eight accused persons.

    national investigation agency khalistan terrorists

    Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 9:38 [IST]
    X