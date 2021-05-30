NIA seizes Rs 20 lakh, 130 live rounds during raids in Punjab in connection with Hizbul narco case

NIA chargesheets two over ground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen

New Delhi, May 30: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two over ground workers of the Hizbul Mujahideen before a special court in Lucknow.

The NIA charged Nisar Ahmed Sheikh and Nishad Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The case was originally registered by the UP ATS in 2018. The case relates to a criminal conspiracy by the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to carry out acts of terror at different places in UP and other parts of the country.

The NIA took over the probe and arrested one Kamruj Zaman. Another accused Osama Bin Javed was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2019.

The probe found that Javed was harboured by Nisar Ahmad and Nishad Ahmad. They ensured the Javed was provided shelter and logistic support, the NIA said in its chargesheet.

