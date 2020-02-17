NIA chargesheets two NSCN (IM) cadres in terror funding case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 17: The National Investigation Agency has charged two accused of the NSCN (IM) in connection with a terror funding case.

The case is related to the seizure of Rs 10,46,100 from Luckin Mashangva and Jaikishan Sharma.

Investigation has established that accused Luckin Mashangva is a self-styled major of NSCN(IM) and Jaikishan Sharma is a contractor in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh. Accused persons were running an organized racket of extortion from several businessmen/contractors to finance the activities of NSCN(IM).

Accused Jaikishan Sharma managed to secure tenders of government works by threat, coercion & manipulation, and then paid substantial money to the leaders of NSCN(IM), thus raising funds for terrorist activities of NSCN(IM). Luckin Mashangva and Jaikishan Sharma have also been charge- sheeted in Case No. RC-03/2019/NIA-GUW (Killing of MLA Khonsa).