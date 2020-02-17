  • search
    NIA chargesheets two NSCN (IM) cadres in terror funding case

    New Delhi, Feb 17: The National Investigation Agency has charged two accused of the NSCN (IM) in connection with a terror funding case.

    The case is related to the seizure of Rs 10,46,100 from Luckin Mashangva and Jaikishan Sharma.

    NIA chargesheets two NSCN (IM) cadres in terror funding case

    Investigation has established that accused Luckin Mashangva is a self-styled major of NSCN(IM) and Jaikishan Sharma is a contractor in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh. Accused persons were running an organized racket of extortion from several businessmen/contractors to finance the activities of NSCN(IM).

    NIA charges 4 NSCN (IM) terrorists in MLA murder case

    Accused Jaikishan Sharma managed to secure tenders of government works by threat, coercion & manipulation, and then paid substantial money to the leaders of NSCN(IM), thus raising funds for terrorist activities of NSCN(IM). Luckin Mashangva and Jaikishan Sharma have also been charge- sheeted in Case No. RC-03/2019/NIA-GUW (Killing of MLA Khonsa).

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 8:42 [IST]
