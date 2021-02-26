NIA charges zonal commander of TPC, a break-away group of the CPI (Maoist)

NIA court sentences two fake currency racketeers to six years in jail

New Delhi, Feb 26: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Vikas Ganjhu, the zonal commander of the Tritiya Prastuti Comittee, a Jharkhand based terror group.

The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 5 lakh in cash along with arms and ammunition from Shyam Bhokta, an operative of the outfit. The TPC is a break-away group of the CPI (Maoist).

The group is involved in extortion and collection of levy from businessmen, industrialists and contractors involved in developmental projects in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

The NIA in its chargesheet said that Vikas colluded with the top leadership of TPC and was actively involved in extortion and levy collection for further strengthening TPC and to carry out various terrorist activities.