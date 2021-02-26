YouTube
    NIA charges zonal commander of TPC, a break-away group of the CPI (Maoist)

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Vikas Ganjhu, the zonal commander of the Tritiya Prastuti Comittee, a Jharkhand based terror group.

    The case pertains to the recovery of Rs 5 lakh in cash along with arms and ammunition from Shyam Bhokta, an operative of the outfit. The TPC is a break-away group of the CPI (Maoist).

    Representational Image

    The group is involved in extortion and collection of levy from businessmen, industrialists and contractors involved in developmental projects in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

    Top maoist leader Muppala Lakshmana Rao Alias Ganapathy to surrender

    The NIA in its chargesheet said that Vikas colluded with the top leadership of TPC and was actively involved in extortion and levy collection for further strengthening TPC and to carry out various terrorist activities.

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 9:09 [IST]
