NIA charges two ISIS operatives for projecting skewed narrative of imagined injustice in India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The National Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two terrorists of the Islamic State in connection with the Voice of Hind case.

The NIA in its supplementary chargesheet while naming Afshan Parvaiz and Towhead Latief Sofi said that they were involved in the publication of the magazine, Voice of Hind. The magazine aimed at inciting and radicalising the youth, the agency also said.

Investigations showed that the ISIS had organised a campaign in cyber space to further terror activities on the ground in Jammu and Kashmir.

ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with the cadres in India assumed pseudo online identities and created a network, the NIA said. Further the agency said that an India centric online propaganda magazine Voice of Hind was published on a monthly basis.

The aim of the magazine was to incite and radicalise impressionable youth by projecting a a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred. During the searches the NIA seized a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop , hard disks and T-Shirts having ISIS logo.

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:19 [IST]