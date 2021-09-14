How the abrogation of Article 370 will help fight the drug menace in J&K

NIA charges trafficker involved in supply of 500 kgs of heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat

New Delhi, Sep 14: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a drug trafficker in connection with a narcotics case registered in Salaya, Gujarat.

The case is related to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused Arshad Sota in Dubai along with Pakistani nationals for delivering narcotic drugs in Gujarat from Pakistan. In furtherance of conspiracy, 500 kg of narcotic drugs were delivered in three consignments. The last consignment was in the form of supply of 200 kg of Heroin.

Investigation revealed that the consignment of 200 kg of heroin was delivered by earlier Razak Adam Sumra, Karim Md. Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase to Indresh Rambachan Nishad at Gandhidham.

Rambachan then concealed the said 200 Kg of heroin between the wooden panels in his truck to deliver it to arrested accused Sukhbir Singh alias Happy an aide of wanted accused Simranjit Singh Sandhu, at Amritsar in Punjab. The said consignment of drugs which was stored in a Kothi in Sultanwind, in Amritsar was seized by STF/Amritsar, Punjab Police and accused persons including Happy were arrested.

