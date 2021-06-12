NIA charges lady naxal in connection with murder of Araku MLA

New Delhi, June 12: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against one person in connection with the murder of Araku MLA murder case.

The NIA named Sake Kalavathi alias Bhavani in the chargesheet and booked her under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Earlier the NIA had filed a chargesheet against 9 persons in connection with the case.

The probe revealed that Kalavathi had joined the CPI (Maoist) twenty years back and was an area committee member of the organisation. She is the wife of Kakuri Pedanna, a state zonal committee member.

She and her husband were part of a 40 member team which was camping in Dumbriguda fifteen days prior to the incident in the instant case. She was an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), used to carry INSAS Rifle and was instrumental in providing logistics support to the team that carried out the killing of Kidari Sarveswara Rao, the then MLA of Araku and Shri Siveri Soma ex- MLA of Araku.

