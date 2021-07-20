NIA charges head of publication division of naxalites in Kozhikode case

Voice of Hind: Aim was to project skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 20: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against a naxalite in connection with the Kozhikode Maoist case.

The NIA filed the chargesheet against Vijith Vijayan alias Musafir aged 26. The case was originally registered on November 1 2019 at the Pantheerankavu Police Station, Kozhikode City against Allan Shuaib Thwaha Fasal and C P Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist).

The case was later taken over by the NIA. Vijayan was an active member of the proscribed organisation and was part of the publication division. He was instrumental in translating the documents of CPI (Maoist) and facilitating recruitment for this banned organisation.

Investigation has established that he had motivated and recruited chargesheeted accused Allan Shuaib into CPI (Maoist) and was actively involved in enhancing the activities and influence of CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisation, Padantharam.