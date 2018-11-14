  • search

How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Aasiya Andrabi, Sofi Fehmeeda and Naheeda Nasreen of Dukhtaran-E-Millat, a proscribed terrorist organisation.

    File photo of Asiya Andrabi
    File photo of Asiya Andrabi

    Asiya and her associates were actively involved in running a terrorist organisation and was engaged in anti India activities, the NIA said. Further the NIA also accused her of inciting the public of Kashmir to join an armed rebellion against the government of India with the aid and assistance of organisations based in Pakistan.

    Also Read | On Asiya Andrabi's contact list, Hamid Gul, Hafiz Saeed, Nawaz Sharif and several others

    The above accused were using various media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, TV Channels including channels in Pakistan to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful messages and speeches against India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi and others, openly advocates secession of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India and its merger with Pakistan through violent means.

    The aforesaid persons were arrested on July 6 2017 and have been at the Tihar jail since then.

    Investigation has established that Aasiya Andrabi is heading Dukhtaran-E-Millat as its chief and has used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against Government of India.

    She is spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against Government of India. She is promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on ground of religion. 

    Investigation has also established that she has close contacts with designated Global Terrorist Hafeez Mohammad Saeed who is head of Jamaat-Ud-Dawah (JuD) and Lashkar-E-Tayiba, internationally designated terrorist organizations that are based in Pakistan. 

    She has used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed insurrection against the Government of India with an object of achieving cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.

    Also Read | Kashmir separatist Asiya Andrabi sent to one month judicial custody

    Investigation has established that Sofi Fehmeeda, as Personal Secretary to Chief of DEM and also Press Secretary of Dukhtaran-E-Millat, and Naheeda Nasreen as its General Secretary have been instrumental in use of social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against the Indian Government besides spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against it, and are promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India on grounds of religion. They have collected funds to carry out terrorist activities of Dukhtaran-E-Millat.

    They have used public platforms to incite youth of Kashmir to rise in armed rebellion against the Government of India with an object of securing cessation of Kashmir from India and its merger with Pakistan.

    Read more about:

    asiya andrabi nia chargesheet terrorist organisation jammu and kashmir pakistan

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue