NIA charges 8 Khalistan Liberation Force terrorists in killing of Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 8 terrorists of the Khalistan Liberation Force for the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra Awardee at Tarn Taran, Punjab.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men in the early hours of October 10 2020 at the residence-cum-school run by him in Bhikiwind, District TarnTaran, Punjab. The assailants then escaped on a bike, following which a case was registered by the Punjab police.

Investigation has revealed that the execution was undertaken with an intention of striking terror in the minds of the people and especially those opposed to Khalistan ideology. The transnational conspiracy in the instant case was hatched by Pakistan based self styled chief of the KLF, Lakbhir Singh Rode.

Further a well oiled terrorist-narcotics-criminal nexus worked together and ensured that arms were smuggled into India from Pakistan through the International Border. It was also found that narcotics had been smuggled in as well and the proceeds of the same were used to execute the conspiracy.

The foreign based KLF leadership had recruited, financed and armed a local gangster Sukhmeet Pak and tasked him to execute the killings through his associates. The NIA said that after the killing of Harmeet Singh alias Happy alias PHD, Sukh Bikhariwal was ordered by Rode to kill Comrade Singh. The reconnaissance of the target was carried out by Inderjeet Singh and sharp-shooters Gurjit Singh and Sukhdeep Singh.