NIA charges 7 terrorists of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen in Poonch conspiracy case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 7 terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen ( TuM) in connection with the Poonch conspiracy case of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohd Mustafa Khan, Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Javid Khan, Sher Ali and Mohd Rafiq have been named in the chargesheet.

The case was first registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Mendhar Police Station of Poonch District. The case was filed following the arrest of Mohd Mustafa Khan and recovery of 6 hand grenades along with other incriminating documents from his residence. The case was later taken over by the NIA.

Investigation has revealed that the seven chargesheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy by Pakistan-based handlers of TuM and their terror associates based in Poonch and Kuwait to execute terrorist activities and wage war against the Indian State.

Absconding accused Rafiq Nai alias Sultan and other handlers based in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir with assistance of Sher Ali based in Kuwait, Mohd Mustafa , Mohd Yaseen, Mohd Farooq, Mohd Ibrar, Mohd Javid and others on the Indian side of LoC in Poonch District smuggled arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc into the Indian territory.

They were taking advantage of geography, affinities of religion, culture and other ties cutting across both sides of the LoC. During the course of investigation, large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics along with flags, posters and other incriminating material belonging to terror outfit TuM, which was hidden at different places in Poonch was recovered.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 12:11 [IST]