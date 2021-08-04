NIA charges 7 naxals from Bengal, Jharkhand for killing 5 police personnel

NIA raids at former MLA’s son’s house in Ullal in connection with suspected ISIS case

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against seven naxalites in connection with a case relating to the killing of five police personnel in Saraikela Kharsawan District of Jharkhand.

The NIA charged seven accused from Jharkhand and West Bengal. They are Soma Sardar, Atul Mahto, Ram Prasad Mardi, Prabhat Munda, Gulshan Singh Munda, Ravi and Doctor alias Pradeep Mondal.

The case pertains to an attack on a police party in June 2019 in which five personnel were martyred. The naxals also looted arms and ammunition. 11 persons were arrested in connection with the attack.

The NIA said that Soma Sardar had played an important role in hatching the conspiracy that led to the attack on police personnel besides being involved in providing logistical support and raising funds for CPI (Maoist). Other six chargesheeted accused are underground commanders of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and had conspired the execution of the attack on the police personnel.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 8:58 [IST]