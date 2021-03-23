NIA charges 7 Khalistani operatives involved in smuggling heroin from Pakistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 7 Khalistan operatives in connection with a hand grenade seizure case.

The case arose in 2019, following the seizure of two hand grenades and one Samsung mobile phone from a bag recovered by the Punjab police. The bag was thrown by two unknown motor-cycle riders at the bus stop in Amritsar. The NIA later took over the case.

Investigation has revealed that chargesheeted accused Jajbir Singh Samra and Varinder Singh Chahal were part of a Narco-Terror module involved in distributing the heroin smuggled from Pakistan in order to channelise the proceeds of drugs to various terrorist entities on the directions of Pakistan based terrorist Harmeet Singh They had also picked up grenades and concealed the same at pre-decided location for carrying out terrorist act to further the conspiracy hatched by Harmeet Singh and Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria.

Investigation has also revealed that chargesheeted accused namely Kulbir Singh, Manjit Kaur and Taranbir Singh had harboured and provided logistics support including accommodation, business VISA for Kulwinderjit Singh Khanpuria in Cambodia and Malaysia when he had escaped from India.