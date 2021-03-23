YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges 7 Khalistani operatives involved in smuggling heroin from Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 7 Khalistan operatives in connection with a hand grenade seizure case.

    The case arose in 2019, following the seizure of two hand grenades and one Samsung mobile phone from a bag recovered by the Punjab police. The bag was thrown by two unknown motor-cycle riders at the bus stop in Amritsar. The NIA later took over the case.

    NIA charges 7 Khalistani operatives involved in smuggling heroin from Pakistan
    Representational Image

    Investigation has revealed that chargesheeted accused Jajbir Singh Samra and Varinder Singh Chahal were part of a Narco-Terror module involved in distributing the heroin smuggled from Pakistan in order to channelise the proceeds of drugs to various terrorist entities on the directions of Pakistan based terrorist Harmeet Singh They had also picked up grenades and concealed the same at pre-decided location for carrying out terrorist act to further the conspiracy hatched by Harmeet Singh and Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria.

    Assam Rifles and Customs Dept seize heroin worth Rs 29.60 lakh

    Investigation has also revealed that chargesheeted accused namely Kulbir Singh, Manjit Kaur and Taranbir Singh had harboured and provided logistics support including accommodation, business VISA for Kulwinderjit Singh Khanpuria in Cambodia and Malaysia when he had escaped from India.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency heroin pakistan

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 23, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X