NIA charges 6 SJF terrorists who hoisted Khalistan flag after tearing Tricolour

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against six persons in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistan flag at the DC office complex at Moga Punjab by cadres of the Sikhs for Justice.

Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Jagwinder Singh, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and Harpreet Singh have been charged by the NIA.

Investigation has revealed that accused Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh and Akashdeep Singh were radicalised members of SFJ a proscribed unlawful association and conspired with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SFJ.

In furtherance of the conspiracy accused Inderjit Singh, Jaspal Singh and Akashdeep Singh were involved in hoisting Khalistani Flag at DC Office Complex, Moga and also tearing of Indian National Flag hoisted in premises of DC Office, Moga.

They have made videos of the incident and sent it to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh of SFJ which was broadcasted by them on various social media platform like YouTube, US Media International and SFJ Channel to propagate the secessionist agenda of SFJ and in support of Referendum-2020 for making separate State of Khalistan.

Accused Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Rana Singh have also sent funds through money transfer services to accused Inderjit Singh and Jaspal Singh after commission of crime.

During investigation various electronic devices like laptop, hard disc, mobile phones containing incriminating material were seized from the accused persons establishing their strong involvement into the commission of crime.