NIA charges 5 naxals in Jehanabad arms recovery case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 5 naxalites in connection with the Jehanabad arms recovery case.

The charged persons are Parshuram Singh, Sanjay Singh, Prem Raj, Rakesh Kumar and Mohammad Badruddin. The case on hand pertains to the recovery of arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from the accused persons.

The case was first registered in March at Jehanabad, Bihar following which the NIA took up the investigation. The probe fond that the accused person, Parshu Ram Singh, an active member of the CPI (Maoist) was associated with top naxal commander Arvindji (now dead). He was responsible for the fabrication of improvised hand grenades and the transportation of the same along with other arms and ammunition to the cadres based in Jharkhand. Singh used his garage in Danapur for the said purpose.

Badruddin was the fabricator for the grenades and the entire operation was supported by the other accused persons, the NIA probe learnt.

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 8:27 [IST]