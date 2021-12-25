YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges 5 naxals in Jehanabad arms recovery case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 25: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 5 naxalites in connection with the Jehanabad arms recovery case.

    The charged persons are Parshuram Singh, Sanjay Singh, Prem Raj, Rakesh Kumar and Mohammad Badruddin. The case on hand pertains to the recovery of arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from the accused persons.

    NIA charges 5 naxals in Jehanabad arms recovery case
    Representational Image

    The case was first registered in March at Jehanabad, Bihar following which the NIA took up the investigation. The probe fond that the accused person, Parshu Ram Singh, an active member of the CPI (Maoist) was associated with top naxal commander Arvindji (now dead). He was responsible for the fabrication of improvised hand grenades and the transportation of the same along with other arms and ammunition to the cadres based in Jharkhand. Singh used his garage in Danapur for the said purpose.

    Badruddin was the fabricator for the grenades and the entire operation was supported by the other accused persons, the NIA probe learnt.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency naxalites

    Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X