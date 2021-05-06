NIA charges 3 Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists in Bengal online recruitment module case

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 06: The National Investigation Agency has charged three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in connection with an online recruitment module case that was busted in West Bengal.

The three to be chargesheeted by the NIA are Tania Parveen, Sayyad M Idris and Ayesha Burhan.

The case was originally registered in District North 24 Parganas, following the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Tayiba recruit, Tania Parveen. The NIA took over the investigation last year.

Accused Tania Parveen was a college student and was radicalised and recruited in cyberspace by Pakistan based cadres of LeT. She was the co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir with accused Ayesha Burhan a Pakistan based cadre of LeT's Women's wing.

Tania Parveen in association with other accused members of LeT in India and Pakistan indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India.

She and other accused were brainwashing impressionable youth and propagating the ideology of LeT, a proscribed terrorist organisation, thus conspiring to wage war against the State.