  • search

NIA charges 3 in naxal funding case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 15: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in a case relating to huge seizure of cash pertaining to the operatives of the CPI (Maoists).

    The chargesheet was filed against Chhotu Ji, Santosh Oran and Lalita Devi under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

    NIA charges 3 in naxal funding case

    The case was registered on January 19. NIA officials say that the case was registered after a large amount of cash was seized.

    Also Read | NIA gets a dressing down from HC as key accused in terror funding case is granted bail

    It was found that the money in question belonged to the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation.

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency indian penal code cpi maoists naxalites funding

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 7:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue