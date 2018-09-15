NIA charges 3 in naxal funding case

New Delhi, Sep 15: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in a case relating to huge seizure of cash pertaining to the operatives of the CPI (Maoists).

The chargesheet was filed against Chhotu Ji, Santosh Oran and Lalita Devi under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was registered on January 19. NIA officials say that the case was registered after a large amount of cash was seized.

It was found that the money in question belonged to the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation.