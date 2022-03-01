NIA charges 3 for disrupting work at Jharkhand coal factory

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 01: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three accused in a conspiracy case of extortion and disruption of government works at the Tetariyakhad Colliery in Jharkhand.

The NIA has charged, Saif Ansari, Shahrukh Ansari and Ajay Turi in connection with the case.

The case on hand pertains to commission of acts of terror such as indiscriminate firing and arson resulting in the burning of five vehicles. Four persons were injured at the Tetariyakhad Colliery in Latehar district of Jharkhand on February 18 2020.

The NIA said that the motive was to terrorise delivery order holders, transporters and lifters of coal.

During further investigation it was established that the three accused persons chargesheeted yesterday were responsible for procurement of weapons and ammunition and carrying out the terrorist act at Tetariakhand Colliery in collusion with other members of Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang, the NIA also said.

Tuesday, March 1, 2022