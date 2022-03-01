YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA charges 3 for disrupting work at Jharkhand coal factory

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 01: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three accused in a conspiracy case of extortion and disruption of government works at the Tetariyakhad Colliery in Jharkhand.

    The NIA has charged, Saif Ansari, Shahrukh Ansari and Ajay Turi in connection with the case.

    NIA charges 3 for disrupting work at Jharkhand coal factory

    The case on hand pertains to commission of acts of terror such as indiscriminate firing and arson resulting in the burning of five vehicles. Four persons were injured at the Tetariyakhad Colliery in Latehar district of Jharkhand on February 18 2020.

    The NIA said that the motive was to terrorise delivery order holders, transporters and lifters of coal.

    During further investigation it was established that the three accused persons chargesheeted yesterday were responsible for procurement of weapons and ammunition and carrying out the terrorist act at Tetariakhand Colliery in collusion with other members of Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang, the NIA also said.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency jharkhand

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 8:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X