NIA charges 11 persons in New Delhi Railway station gold smuggling case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 11 persons in connection with a gold smuggling case.

The case was registered by the NIA following the seizure of 83.621 Kilograms of gold smuggled at the New Delhi Railway station on September 16 2020.

Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons had conspired and were part of a gang having international linkages for smuggling gold into India. Investigation also revealed the gold was initially smuggled into Guwahati and was on its way for further delivery to gold dealers in New Delhi.