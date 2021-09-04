YouTube
    NIA charges 10 including Sachin Waze in Antilla Bomb Scare case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 04: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 10 persons in connection with the Antilla bomb scare case.

    The charges were filed against Sachin Waze, Naresh Ramniklal Gor, Vinayak Balasaheb Shinde, Riyazuddin Hisamuddin Kazi, Sunil Dharma Mane, Santosh Atmaram Shelar, Anand Pandurang Jadhav, Satish Tirupati Mothkuri, Manish Vasantbhai Soni, and Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma.

    The case was registered first by the Mumbai police and it relates to the placing of an explosive laden Mahindra Scorpio Vehicle on Carmichael Road in February.

    During investigation incriminating evidences came to fore against the above mentioned 10 arrested accused involved in various stages of conspiracy of placing explosive laden Mahindra Scorpio vehicle, its theft and commission of murder of Mansukh Hiran, the NIA said.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 8:59 [IST]
