NIA begins probe into seizure of Rs 27 crore worth uranium in Mumbai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe following the recovery of natural uranium in Mumbai.

The case relates to the seizure of 7.1 kgs of 'Natural Uranium' having value of about Rs 21.30 crores from illegal possession of accused persons Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary. The case relates to the seizure of 7.1 kgs of 'Natural Uranium' having value of about Rs 21.30 crores from illegal possession of accused persons Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Choudhary, the NIA said in a note.

On May 5, the Maharashtra ATS has arrested two men who were in possession of uranium.

Officials tell OneIndia that Pandya and Tahir had been trying to sell the uranium online for Rs 25 crore.

A dummy customer was sent by the Maharashtra ATS, who in turn secured a sample of the same.

The sample was then sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, following which it was confirmed that it was uranium. Preliminary investigations reveal that Tahir's father opens scrap yard in Mankhurd and had bought a truck filled with factory waste two years back. The uranium was part of this waste, the probe has found. The official cited above said that it is not clear as of now, how they managed to get their hands on the radioactive material.