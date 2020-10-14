NIA arrests two more persons in Jaipur Gold Smuggling case

New Delhi, Oct 14: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused persons in connection with the Jaipur Gold Smuggling Case.

The two persons arrested have been identified as Aizaz Khan and Chuna Ram. Both are residents of Nagaur District.

The NIA conducted searches in four locations in Rajasthan which pertains to the seizure of 18.5 kilograms of smuggled gold bars at the Jaipur International Airport on July 3, 2020.

It may be recalled that in July the customs officials had seized 18.5 kilograms of smuggled gold bars at the Jaipur airport and arrested ten persons.

All the accused persons had arrived from Riyadh. The accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy with their associates to smuggle gold into India. The gold in the form of bars and biscuits was concealed in the battery of emergency lights and the same was kept in the checked in baggages.

The NIA said that both the arrested persons were among the main conspirators. They were working in Riyadh and were friends with the couriers who have already been arrested. Further investigations are on.