    NIA arrests senior naxalite from Jharkhand

    New Delhi, July 23: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a senior naxalite from Jharkhand.

    The case on hand pertains to the seizure of Rs 6 lakh and incriminating material from the naxalite, Manoj Kumar iii 2018. He was caught while he was on his way to male a levy payment to the CPI (Maoists).

    NIA charges three in Kerala naxalite case

    Investigations also revealed the role played by one Sunil Manjhi, who was a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI (Maoist). He was an active in naxal related activities in the Giridh area of Jharkhand and was instrumental in the collection of huge amounts of levy from contractors engaged in developmental projects being undertake in that area.

    Further investigations are on.

    jharkhand national investigation agency naxalite

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 8:07 [IST]
