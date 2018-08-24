NIA arrests Manipur MLA in missing arms case

New Delhi, Aug 24: The National Investigation Agency has arrested Manipur MLA Yamthung Haokip in connection with the missing arms case.

The NIA has been probing a case which pertains to theft of 56 Pistols and 58 Magazines from the DG Pool Armoury located within the premises of 2nd Manipur Rifles Battalion, Imphal. The above weapons went missing between 2016 and early 2017.

During investigation by NIA, one of the missing pistols, bearing no. 18506735 was recovered at Mantri Pukhri, Imphal on 30.07.2018 in the search conducted at the residence of Yamgthung Haokip MLA, Saikul Assembly Constituency besides other incriminating articles.

Other than the above recovery, during investigation, sufficient material and other evidences have been collected, which have established the complicity of MLA Yamthung Haokip in the above case.

Yamthung Haokip was arrested today (24th August 2018) for his involvement in procuring police pistols illegally and distributing them to different terrorist groups to wage war against the State.

Yamthung Haokip was produced before NIA Special Judge, Imphal. He has been remanded to Judicial Custody. Owing to his recent illness, NIA Judge ordered Jail Authorities to admit him in Government hospital.

NIA has recovered 14 weapons till date in the case and investigation is continuing.