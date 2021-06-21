NIA arrests Malda operative in fake currency case

New Delhi, June 21: The National Investigation Agency has arrested Sariful Islam, an accused in the Chikodi fake currency case.

The case was originally registered in Chikkodi, Karnataka in 2018, following the arrest of two persons who were carrying Rs 82,000 worth of fake Indian currency. The case was later taken over by the NIA. In the same case the Special NIA court had convicted 5 persons and sentenced them to six years imprisonment.

The probe revealed that Islam, a resident of Malda in West Bengal used to procure fake currency from two absconding accused, Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, both residents of Bangladesh. He would then circulate the same in Karnataka along with the other accused persons, the probe also revealed. The NIA had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on Islam.