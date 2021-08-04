NIA arrests main conspirator in killing of Ramalingam who opposed conversions to Islam

New Delhi, Aug 04: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator in connection with the Ramalingam murder case that was reported at Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rahman Sadiq, a resident of Thanjavur. The case relates to the killing of Ramalingam on February 5 2019 who had opposed the Dawah work being undertaken by the leaders of the Popular Front of India. Ramalingam was killed as he took objection to Hindus being forcibly converted to Islam.

The killing was aimed to create terror in the minds of a particular section of people, to create enmity between different religious communities and to avenge and teach a lesson to Ramalingam,who had removed the "taqiyah"( skull cap) worn by one of the accused persons, and applied "thiruneer (sacred ash)" on the forehead of accused Mohammed Farooq inorder to portray that all religions are same, the NIA said.

Investigation revealed that Rahman Sadiq was the Administrator of Dawah work of PFI, Thanjavur District. He along with other accused persons had conspired in Thirubhuvanam against Ramalingam by chopping his hands. He and the other co-conspirators had arranged weapons, vehicles and hideouts for executing the plan. Rahman Sadiq was also instrumental in recruiting members for committing this terrorist act. After killing Ramalingam, accused Rahman Sadiq was hiding at various places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for last two years before being apprehended, the NIA further added.

