YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA arrests Madurai man for trying to establish Islamic State, Sharia law in India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one persons after conducting searches in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahir case.

    The NIA conducted searches at two locations in Thiruvarur and Tanjore districts of Tamil Nadu and arrested an accused Bava Bahrudeen.

    NIA arrests Madurai man for trying to establish Islamic State, Sharia law in India
    Representational Image

    The case was initially registered by the Thideer Nagar Police Station in Madurai in which Mohammed Iqbal had used his Facebook account "Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street" to upload posts that denigrated a particular community and fomented communal disharmony among different religions in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

    Sharia law: The Muslim nations which impose the extreme version of itSharia law: The Muslim nations which impose the extreme version of it

    Investigation has revealed that the accused person Mohammed Iqbal conspired with others including Mannai Bava, in the name of Hizb-ut-Tahrir to re-establish Islamic State and implement Sharia globally including in India.

    In furtherance of this conspiracy, they had participated in closed door Bayans (meetings) and created multiple accounts on various social media applications to upload posts intended to disclaim and disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

    The conspiracy meetings / closed door Bayans were helmed by Mannai Bava and conducted in Madurai, Erode, Salem, Tanjore districts in Tamil Nadu.

    In the searches conducted,30 books, handwritten documents containing incriminating literature related to Hizb-ut-Tahrir and establishment of Islamic State / Khilafat and 3 digital devices were seized.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency sharia law islamic state

    Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X