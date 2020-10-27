Dalits in Tamil Nadu, Muslims in Kerala: Stan Swamy’s front to bring down Modi sarkar

Drugs from Pakistan smuggled into India under garb of importing rock salt granules

Elgar Parishad: Umar Khalid likely to come under NIA’s scanner

NIA arrests fugitive and key accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key accused in connection with the Kerala Gold Smuggling case.

Rabins K Hameed, aged 42 and a resident of Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam district, Kerala was arrested at the Kochi International Airport upon his arrival from Dubai.

The case pertains to the seizure of 30 Kg gold worth Rs. 14.82 crores on July 5 2020 at the Air Cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, from the diplomatic baggage.

The D-Gang connection to the Kerala Gold Smuggling case

The probe revealed that Hameed had conspired both in the UAE and India with the other accused. He also arranged for funds and purchased gold at Dubai for smuggling to India in diplomatic baggages. The NIA special court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

He is also learnt to have arranged for the concealment of gold in electronics or electrical equipment and household items in the UAE, for smuggling the contraband to Thiruvananthapuram, through diplomatic baggage.