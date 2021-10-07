YouTube
    NIA arrests former LTTE intel wing member in Kerala arms, drugs smuggling case

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key conspirator in the Vizhinjam arms case.

    NIA arrests former LTTE intel wing member in Kerala arms, drugs smuggling case
    Representational Image

    The agency arrested Satkunam alias Sabesan, a Sri Lankan national in connection with the case. The NIA said that he was a former member of the intelligence wing of the LTTE and was residing at Valsaravakkam, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was involved in arms and drug trafficking from Pakistan to Sri Lanka. The funds were being used for the revival of the LTTE, the NIA said.

    The case was registered by the NIA based on the complaint by the NCB that five AK 47 rifles and thousand rounds of 9mm ammunition were seized along with 300kgs of heroin off Minicoy coast upon interception of the fishing vessel Ravihansi by the Coast Gaurd on March 18 2021.

    The probe has revealed that the accused had arranged conspiracy meetings of LTTE sympathisers in India.

    He had also played a crucial role in routing the proceeds of drug trafficking to former LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka for the revival of the outfit.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 9:10 [IST]
    X