NIA arrests fake currency racketeer in UP

    New Delhi, Mar 24: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with a fake currency case at Gomtinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

    The UP police had initially filed the case following the arrest of Phulchand, Amniul Islam and Nasiba Khatoon. Fake currency worth Rs 1,79,000 was seized from them.

    As polls near in Bengal, agencies shift focus to India’s fake currency hub, Malda

    The case was later handed over to the NIA and during the probe it was revealed that the main accused Babloo who was arrested by the agency was engaged in smuggling fake currency. He was in regular touch with the other accused persons. The fake currency was received from Malda in West Bengal and was being circulated in various parts of Uttar Pradesh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 8:45 [IST]
