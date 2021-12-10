YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA arrests Bihar resident in terror funding case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 10: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one person in Bihar's Gopalganj district in connection with a terror funding case, police said on Thursday.

    The agency recovered two laptops, six mobile phones and six SIM cards from the possession of Jaffar Abbas who was picked up from Manjhagadh police station area, Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar said.

    NIA arrests Bihar resident in terror funding case

    The NIA took him to New Delhi on transit remand.

    "Sleuths of the NIA on Wednesday arrested Jaffar Abbas, a resident Pathra village in Gopalganj district in connection with a terror funding case," Kumar said.

    The NIA had intelligence inputs that Abbas was in touch with Pakistan-based terror outfits that are providing funds for carrying-out terror activities in India.

    "The local police had been keeping a close watch on the activities of Abbas for the last several days. The NIA had shared inputs about him with the district police," said the SP.

    (PTI)

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency terror funding

    Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X