NIA arrests 4 drug traffickers who supplied funds for Lashkar’s operations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The National Investigation Agency has arrested four persons in connection with a narco-terror case in Handwara.

The case was originally registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police after a vehicle was intercepted. During the search Rs 20 lakh along with 2 kilograms of heroin was seized.

The NIA re-registered the case in 2020, following which a chargesheet was filed agent six persons.

The investigation revealed that the accused persons were involved in cross-border smuggling of heroin in huge quantities from Pakistan and were supplying the same in J&K and other parts of the country.

They were also in regular communication with the operatives of proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Hizb- ul-Mujahideen (HM), using encrypted chat platforms. The proceeds of sale were being used to finance the activities of terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayiba operating in the Kashmir Valley.