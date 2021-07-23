YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NIA arrests 2 terrorists of JeM offshoot Laskher-e-Mustafa

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 23: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two terrorists off the Lashkar-e Mustafa.

    The two persons who were arrested are Mohammad Arman Ali and Mohammad Ehsanullah.

    NIA arrests 2 terrorists of JeM offshoot Laskher-e-Mustafa
    Representational Image

    The case was registered in the Gangyal District of Jammu in February this year. The case relates to a conspiracy by the terror group which is affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The group had planned on carrying on terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

    Investigation has revealed that both the aforementioned arrested accused persons were co- conspirators and were involved in transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms/ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala. The said weapons were further transported to the accused Hidayat Ullah Malik, self declared commander-in-chief of LeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The accused Arman Ali was arrested in Bihar and was produced before the CJM Saran, Bihar and was taken on transit remand to produce him before the NIA Special court, Jammu, while the other accused Ehsanullah was arrested from Jammu.

    More NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY News  

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency terrorists

    Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X