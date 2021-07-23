NIA arrests 2 terrorists of JeM offshoot Laskher-e-Mustafa

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: The National Investigation Agency has arrested two terrorists off the Lashkar-e Mustafa.

The two persons who were arrested are Mohammad Arman Ali and Mohammad Ehsanullah.

The case was registered in the Gangyal District of Jammu in February this year. The case relates to a conspiracy by the terror group which is affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The group had planned on carrying on terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir with an intention of threatening the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

Investigation has revealed that both the aforementioned arrested accused persons were co- conspirators and were involved in transportation of two separate consignments of illegal arms/ammunition from Bihar to Mohali and Ambala. The said weapons were further transported to the accused Hidayat Ullah Malik, self declared commander-in-chief of LeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused Arman Ali was arrested in Bihar and was produced before the CJM Saran, Bihar and was taken on transit remand to produce him before the NIA Special court, Jammu, while the other accused Ehsanullah was arrested from Jammu.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 23, 2021, 8:39 [IST]