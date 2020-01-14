  • search
    NHRC team visits Jamia Millia, 35 to 45 students ready to record statements

    New Delhi, Jan 14: A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Tuesday to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last on December 2020.

    According to an official, around 35-40 students were present to record their statements with the NHRC today, which has deputed a team led by its SSP, Manzil Saini, to conduct an inquiry to know whether incidents in the varsity involved violation of human rights.

    NHRC team visits Jamia Millia, 35 t0 45 students ready to record statements

    Earlier, on December last year the Jamia Millia Islamia university had turned into a battlefield after police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

    Hundreds of Jamia students gherao VC's office, demand registration of FIR against Delhi Police

    Many students alleged that the most "barbaric" attack was in the library of the varsity in which most students were injured. They alleged that the police used brutal force on them. They also alleged that RAF personnel abused and humiliated students.

    On Monday, over hundreds of the university students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

