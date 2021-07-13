NHRC panel submits final report on Bengal post-poll violence

Dhankhar-TMC face-off mode: How Governor is battling it out with a firebrand Mamata in WB?

New Delhi, July 13: The panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to look into allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal submitted its final report in a sealed envelope before the 5-judge larger bench.

Earlier, the NHRC officilas had said that during the probe it was found that more than 40 houses were destroyed in the post poll violence.

The NHRC team was constituted in accordance with a Calcutta High Court order NHRC team in Bengal to probe post poll violence attacked. During the visit, the team visited various places in the state that were hit by violence.

The High Court had rejected a plea by the West Bengal government to recall its order that directed the NHRC to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in the post poll violence in the state.

The court had observed that it had passed the order after the state failed to inspire the confidence of the court.