YouTube
  • search
Trending Draupadi Murmu Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    NGO seeks FIR against Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot, files complaint

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 25: An application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media.

    NGO seeks FIR against Ranveer Singh over his nude photoshoot, files complaint
    Photo credit : Instagram/Ranveer Singh

    The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb.

    "The actors like Ranveer Singh can go to any extent for getting publicity. By doing this act, the actor has crossed all limits of a cultured and gentlemen person. I have two daughters and four other girls in my family and I kept saying them to not open any social media and google news."

    The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

    Unmarried women have the right to abort; SC expands scope of Act on medical terminationUnmarried women have the right to abort; SC expands scope of Act on medical termination

    The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

    "We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

    For the unversed, Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town after he shared his nude pictures from his latest photoshoot with the Paper magazine recently. In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. In no time, the pictures for the shoot went viral on social media platforms.

    Comments

    More NGO News  

    Read more about:

    ngo

    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 22:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X