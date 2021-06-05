YouTube
    NGO organises drive through vaccination camp for people aged 18-44 in Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 05: A two-day drive-through vaccination camp for people aged 18 and above was inaugurated at a plush mall in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, its organisers said.

    The camp, set up in the mall's parking lot, is being run by a leading private facility in partnership with an NGO, they said.

    NGO organises drive through vaccination camp for people aged 18-44 in Delhi

    "A temporary drive-through vaccination centre for people aged 18 and above was inaugurated today (Friday). It will run for a total of two days," a spokesperson of Apollo hospital here said, adding that the camp was located in Ambience Mall.

    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently opened Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at the Vegas Mall in Dwarka.

    Covishield vaccine is being administered at the camp, and the timing is 9 am to 4 pm, a spokesperson of the facility said.

    Registration on CoWin app in compulsory to avail this facility. A total of 150 people were vaccinated on the first day, she said, adding that each dose costs Rs 1,000.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
