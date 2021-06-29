Next on agenda of India-China will be disengagement at Gogra-Hot Springs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: In the next round of military commander level talks, the dates of which are yet to be fixed, India and China would discuss the disengagement and de-escalation at Hot Springs and Gogra.

The next round of talks will be limited to Gogra and Hot Springs only and the same was taken up at the meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India China Border Affairs on June 25.

India and China had to maintain dialogue and communication to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement in all friction points along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh to enable progress in the overall bilateral ties.

The two countries agreed to this as they held another round of diplomatic talks to resolve the prolonged border standoff in eastern Ladakh that erupted in early May last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides agreed to hold the 12th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the western sector in accordance with the existing bilateral pacts and protocols.

The diplomatic talks took place under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC).

The MEA said the two sides had a frank exchange of views on the situation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

"Both sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh keeping in view of the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in September 2020," it said.

"In this regard, the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through the diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a mutually acceptable solution for complete disengagement from all friction points so as to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in the bilateral relations," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said it was also agreed that in the interim, the two sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any untoward incident.

"The two sides agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols," the ministry added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 13:14 [IST]