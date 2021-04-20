YouTube
    Next 3 weeks critical in fight against Covid-19, plan in advance: Centre to UTs

    New Delhi, Apr 20: The Centre on Tuesday advised union territories to ramp up testing for COVID-19 and augment laboratory and hospital infrastructure to prepare for the next three weeks keeping in view the critical situation.

    These were conveyed to top officials of the union territories at a review meeting by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

    Representational Image
    After a detailed discussion on various issues relating to COVID, the union home secretary asked the officials to maintain constant vigilance against the grave situation in union territories, according to an official statement.

    It said strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour was stressed along with stricter enforcement of movement restrictions and prohibition of large gatherings, regulated timings for markets etc.

    Bhalla advised the union territories to increase RT-PCR testing along with use of RAT for screening in clusters.

    The central officials strongly recommended urgent review of clinical management.

    Expressing concern over the worrying scenario, Member (Health) NITI Aayog V K Paul pointed out the criticality of next three weeks for COVID response measures.

    The UT administrators were advised to plan in advance for three weeks, the statement said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 17:20 [IST]
